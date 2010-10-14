Shopping In NYC: Our Top 20 Boutiques

New York is an incredible place, and though it’s only 9 miles across it packs a lot into that limited square footage. Truman Capote once said, “New York is the only real city-city.” I think that means it’s crowded, full of energy, and not a little overwhelming.
Feeling overwhelmed with where to actually buy some of the insane fashions the city is synonymous with? Get down with our top 20 shopping destinations, from charming boutiques, true institutions and the best of city-block spanning department stores.
Click through the slide show to check out all our favorite NYC shopping destinations.
Barney's
A department store that shops like a specialty boutique, Barneys cant be beat with its array of luxe and contemporary designers.
Madison Avenue
660 Madison Avenue
212-826-8900
www.barneys.com
Debút
Get a sneak peek at emerging design talent and the possibility of claiming that you discovered the new Alex Wang at this boutique that specializes in new-on-the-scene designers.
Noho
298 Mulberry St.
212-343-2717
www.debutnewyork.com
Intermix
Feel like youre shopping in an editors closet at this multi-location boutique which carries go-to brands like DVF mixed with newer lines like A.L.C.
Various locations
1003 Madison Ave (212-249-7858)
98 Prince St (212-966-5303)
365 Bleecker St (212-929-7180)125 5th Ave (212-533-9706)
48 West 25th St (212-239-0688)
210 Columbus Ave (212-769-9116)
www.intermixonline.com
Isabel Marant
This buzzed about French fashion maven finally made her way to the big city with a stateside boutique that does not disappoint in the loucheParisian style department.
Soho
469 Broome
212-219-2284
www.isabelmarant.tm.fr
Topshop
This High Street British shop is a welcome addition to NYCs fast fashion options with on-trend, easy on the wallet options that keep you looking so right now.
Soho
478 Broadway
212-966-9555
www.topshop.com
In God We Trust
For the vintage-loving girl who prefers her stuff new, In God We Trust has its own in-house label and carries quirky cool designer wares as well.
Nolita
265 Lafayette St.
212-966-9010
Lower East Side
153 Ludlow St.
212-2281055
Williamsburg
135 Wythe Ave.
718388-2012
www.ingodwetrustnyc.com
Bird (Brooklyn)
A solid inventory of 3.1 Phillip Lim, Acne, Isabel Marant and up and comers keeps Bird well trafficked by Brooklyn stroller moms and hipsters alike.
Park Slope
430 Seventh Ave
Brooklyn, NY (718-768-4940)
Williamsburg
203 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY (718-388-1655)
Carroll Gardens
220 Smith St (between Baltic St & Butler St)
Brooklyn, NY (718-768-4940)
www.shopbird.com
Castor & Pollux
Named for the Gemini twins, this shop located in a quiet corner of the West Village carries United Bamboo and other cool-girl essential brands.
West Village
238 W. 10th St.
212-645-6572
Ludivine
With a predilection for chic French labels like Vanessa Bruno, this is the go-to spot for New York girls with a taste for Paris.
West Village
172 W. 4th St.
646-336-6576
Upper East Side
1216 Lexington Ave.
212-249-4053
www.boutiqueludivine.com
Oak
A hipster mecca for girls and guys, stop in for your daily dose of Pamela Love, Helmut Lang and the stores in-house collection for downtown-approved wear.
Noho
28 Bond Street
212-677-1293
?www.oaknyc.com
Occulter
A project by Black Sheep & Prodigal Sons, this small shop offers unique and well-crafted jewelry for the edgy girl with a romantic side.
Lower East Side
83 ½ Orchard Street
917-769-2220
www.occulter.org
Rugby
Owned by Ralph Lauren, this line is made for the Ivy League drop-out who favors a skulls meets argyle aesthetic.
Union Square
99 University Place
212-677-1895
www.rugby.com
What Goes Around Comes Around
Stop into the downtown shop for a well-curated array of designer and simply collectible vintage intermingled with the stores own unique, fun ready-to-wear line.
Soho
351 W Broadway
212-343-1225
www.whatgoesaroundnyc.com
Zara
A veritable treasure trove of runway looks for less, this Spanish based store is a working girls one-stop-shop to look like a fashion insider.
Various locations
101 5th Ave (212-741-0555)
39 W 34th Street (212-868-6551)
580 Broadway (212-343-1725)
689 5th Ave (212-371-2555)
750 Lexington Ave (212-754-1120)
www.zara.com
Gargyle
This tiny, decorated like a Palm Beach preps apartment carries blue blood meets downtown wares including Wood Wood cardigans, Karen Walker shifts and United Bamboo boots.
Lower East Side
16A Orchard St.917-470-9367
www.gargyle.com
Maria Cornejo
This Chilean-born designer makes a good case for American avant garde; theres both edge and wearability to her designs.
Noho
33 Bleecker St.
212-925-3849
West Village
807 Greenwich St.
212-620-0460
www.zeromariacornejo.com
Opening Ceremony
This high-end boutique carries only the coolest names in the business and often collaborates for get-it-here-only pieces. Its definitely the spot for unique, high fashion "it" girls and guys.
Soho
35 Howard Street
212-219-2688
www.openingceremony.us
Inven.tory
Its all of the labels you love at the big boutiques, vastly discounted.
Soho
237 Lafayette St.
212-226-5292
www.inventorynyc.com