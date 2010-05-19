StyleCaster
Shopping Guide – Get Back To Basics With Spring’s Best T-Shirts

Kerry Pieri
by
Remember when being a jeans and t-shirt girl translated to a laidback chick who thinks of fashion as little as possible? Leave it to designers to go ahead and complicate it.

We’ll skip the expos on Japanese denim and double-stitched seams and get straight to the heart of the t-shirt. This wardrobe basic ranges in price depending on the material cotton, cashmere, modal or a poly blend are the usual suspects.

Slouchy, fitted, striped, sheer, opaque, designer or mass, it’s the versatile tee that does good for both casual days and nighttime wanderings. As one of our top closet go-tos, the humble tee rarely fails us. And while we take no issue with a three-pack of Hanes, a girl needs options. Check out our handy dandy t-shirt shopper above to see the best styles of the season.

Black jersey slouchy tee, $109, by Acne

Yellow and white linen and cotton t-shirt, $80, by A.P.C.

Grey knit crewneck tee, $6.90, Forever 21

Black threadbare t-shirt, $115, by Helmut Lang

White silk and modal t-shirt, $90, by Kain

Grey draped t-shirt, $225, by 3.1 Phillip Lim

Black and white striped tee, $191, by Alexander McQueen

Grey curve hem tee, $36, by Topshop

Lilac v-neck tee, $7.84, by Forever 21

Gray cotton jersey long-sleeve tee, $55, by James Perse

Blue jersey v-neck, $75, by T by Alexander Wang

Red scoop neck, $6.50, by Wetseal

Dark grey tee with shoulder pads, $85, by Vince

White boyfriend v-neck, $13.80, by Forever 21

Blush cropped tee, $24, by Topshop

