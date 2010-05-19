Shopping Guide – Get Back To Basics With Spring’s Best T-Shirts

Remember when being a jeans and t-shirt girl translated to a laidback chick who thinks of fashion as little as possible? Leave it to designers to go ahead and complicate it.

We’ll skip the expos on Japanese denim and double-stitched seams and get straight to the heart of the t-shirt. This wardrobe basic ranges in price depending on the material cotton, cashmere, modal or a poly blend are the usual suspects.

Slouchy, fitted, striped, sheer, opaque, designer or mass, it’s the versatile tee that does good for both casual days and nighttime wanderings. As one of our top closet go-tos, the humble tee rarely fails us. And while we take no issue with a three-pack of Hanes, a girl needs options. Check out our handy dandy t-shirt shopper above to see the best styles of the season.