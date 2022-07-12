I Shop for a Living—Here’s What I’m Adding to My Cart This Prime Day

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I consider myself an Amazon Prime Day veteran. Having worked (and shopped) the annual event for the past several years, I could tell you anything that’s likely to be discounted (as well as everything worth adding to your cart) from memory. It’s an unusual skill, but it certainly comes in handy this time of year.

In fact, there’s truly no better time to spend a little to save a lot—the deals expand across multiple categories, and are almost guaranteed to be on par with those of Black Friday. Right now, score anything from smart gadgets to anti-aging beauty to stylish fashion for less, so long as you have an Amazon Prime Membership.

To help cut through the chaos during your shopping experience, I’ve decided to share everything that’s already been added to my cart ahead of the impending markdowns. Trust me when I say, these are some of the best offerings you can snag during Prime Day, which runs today, July 12, through July 13.

Now go, go, go!

Editor-Loved Prime Day Picks

TruSkin Hyaluronic Acid Serum

I’ve begun to implement retinol into my weekly regimen, and this affordable option from TruSkin

is bound to go easy on my sensitive skin. Beyond retinol as its main ingredient, this anti-aging formula also includes botanical hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and collagen.

Kleem Organics Vitamin C Serum

Oh the powers of vitamin C—it’s a holy grail amongst skincare lovers for its ability to brighten dull skin and fight free radicals. This one from Kleem Organics

has already been vetted by thousands of shoppers (it has over 9,500 five-star ratings), and is down to just $17.

Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette

I live for bralettes on days I can’t stand a wire bra, so I’ll be scooping up one (or two) of this Calvin Klein style

that comes in 14 colors.

StriVectin Advanced Lightweight Neck Cream PLUS

I won’t lie, I’m not the most attentive to the skin beyond my face. I’m hoping to change how I care for all of my delicate areas by adding an anti-aging neck cream

into my regimen—and this top-selling formula from StriVectin will no doubt deliver. Its a pricey cream, so snagging it on sale is truly the way to go.

Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Jules Area Rug

Summer has me in a redecorating mood, and adding an area rug into my bedroom is my first move. I love this terracotta vintage style option

, which is available in a plethora of sizes.

Lavanila Natural Pure Vanilla Perfume

I’m a perfume junkie, and Lavanila has some of the yummiest, affordable scents around. If you’re anything like me, smelling of sweet vanilla at all hours is a heck yes. Shop all of Lavanilla’s rollerball perfumes—which you can easily throw in your purse for touch-ups—or grab the full size for 17 percent off.

Baebody Eye Gel Treatment

A cult-favorite of Amazon shoppers, the Baebody Eye Gel Treatment

has been on my skincare list for quite some time. This Prime Day I’m finally biting the bullet and adding it to my cart. It corrects dark circles, puffiness and fine lines within every application. Plus, it’s allergy-tested, so my sensitive under-eyes will be nothing but soothed.

Ninja Foodi Digital Ary Fry Oven

OK, I technically own this air fryer oven

already, but if I could buy it again I would. I’m not exaggerating when I say I haven’t touched my big kitchen oven since I got this—it really does it all. From baking to roasting to dehydrating (and so much more), it’s my kitchen holy grail appliance.

More Prime Day 2022 Deals to Shop