Shopping For – Fashion Editor Kate Lanphear

All photos: ImaxTree

Retaining a truly definitive fashion sense is nearly as rare as landing a coveted style director position at a major fashion mag. Elle‘s resident rock chick happens to have both.

Kate Lanphear‘s aesthetic is an artful mix of Bowie meets Guns N’ Roses meets biker girl, created out of an insane array of designers of the moment.

You might expect with her crop of bleached white hair, penchant for studs, black leather and dominatrix-inspired boots that the punk-inclined Lanphear grew up in hanging out in the backroom of CBGB. But this bad-ass for life is actually the product of conservative Irish-Catholic judges in Fairfax, Virginia. (Could this be like the reverend’s kid syndrome?)

Her edgy ensembles may have inspired a recent wave of fashion followers to channel their inner Girl on Motorbike, but this lady owns her look on the daily. In her own words via Elle.com, “Thats the thing about fashion: You can use it to hide, but its only magic when you use it to express who you really are.” Feeling Kate today? Get her look below.

1. Black leather motorcycle vest, $647.50, by Alexander Wang

2. Leather strand wrist band, $20.29, by asos

3. Khaki fur collar jacket, $535, by Closed

4. Gold tribal earrings, $24, by Urban Outfitters

5. Silver chunky link necklace, $340, by Kenneth Jay Lane

6. Black ’80s sunglasses, $5.80, by Forever 21

7. Wool slouch pants, $215, by L’Agence

8. Black nail polish, $3.99, by Rimmel

9. Black canvas bootie, $159, by Bebe

10. Navy silk top, $70.88, by Vanessa Bruno

11. Black pocket skirt, $10.50, by Forever 21

12. Black buckle satchel, $109.91, by asos

