Shopping For: Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger. Photos l to r: James Devaney, WireImage | Mike Marsland, WireImage | Toni Passig, WireImage | Andreas Rentz, Getty Images

Someone was convinced of Diane Kruger‘s beauty the minute she started modeling (she was the famous face of Armani’s Acqua Di Gio perfume), but the rest of the world took note when she perfectly inhabited the role of arguably history’s most famous beauty, Helen of Troy in Troy. (I mean there was a war fought over the chick.)

A friend of Karl Lagerfeld and the ideal refined beauty to rock haute fashions, Kruger inhabits that cool girl sensibility with a refined twist that can hardly be taught. The Inglourious Basterds star always opts for something just a little special, and she’s certainly a high fashion frau, but it would be unfair to box her into one standard style.

Either way we’re loving this German blonde’s eclectic/luxe look. Get it for yourself with our Diane-inspired pieces below, Pacey, er, bf Joshua Jackson sold separately.



1. Red body-con dress, $48.84 (after conversion) by Miss Selfridge

2. Gold hammered hoop earrings, $36, by Lauren

3. Gray rabbit gilet, $660, by Antik Batik

4. Lace maxi dress, $90, by Topshop

5. Statement belt, 278.60, by Fiona Paxton

6. Leather over-the-knee boots, $200, by Sam Edelman

7. Black beaded jacket, $198, by French Connection

8. NARS Powder Blush in Orgasm, $26

9. Black satin bow clutch, $128, by BCBG Max Azria

10. Leopard peep-toe booties, $550, by Loeffler Randall

Related: Shopping For – Kate Moss