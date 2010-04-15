Shopping for: Chloe Sevigny

Chloe Sevigny may not have the face of Gisele, or the body of Megan Fox, but her quirky style makes her as lovable as any of our other favorite starlets of the moment. Not that we’re playing designer favorites, but her endless love of Chlo (as in, the French label) blazers, and high-waisted shorts might have something to do with our own current obsessions.

We’ll be honest Big Love has never been on our priority TiVo lineup, but somehow Sevigny’s face is constantly popping up on our radars and usually in the most coveted runway looks. The New York girl is always styled with her own twist see the graphic print Proenza Schouler dress above paired with lace-ups and socks. Basically, everything we need now. Below, check out the pieces we’d love Sevigny to sport next time she makes an appearance in front of the lens.



1. Anthropologie Sonnet Reader Boater Hat, $88, at anthropologie.com.

2. Dr. Martens Floral 1940, $128, at urbanoutfitters.com.

3. Chloe Belted Cotton Playsuit, $365, at netaporter.com.

4. Rika Leopard Tee, $93, at lagarconne.com.

5. Rogan Areil Skirt, $249, at lagarconne.com.

6. Opening Ceremony Caged Leopard Flats, $415, at barneys.com.

7. Stella McCartney Tan Linen Blazer, $1,765, at netaporter.com.

8. Something Else Geometric Print Dress, $82, at farfetch.com.

9. Standard Finery Black Cotton Bustier, at stylecaster.

10. Karen Walker Number Six Sunglasses, $170, at shopbop.com.

11. Black knee high socks by Falke.

12. Alexa Hudson Cortina Clutch at endless.com.

13. San & Soni Button Up Shirt, at stylecaster.com.

14. Revlon Matte Lipstick, $7.99, at walgreens.com.