Shopping For – Carrie Bradshaw

The national obsession with one fashionable fictional chick does not seem to abate over time which is surprising when considering our national tendency towards short attention spans.

We’re not claiming to be Patricia Field, but after years of feeling like the fifth in a group of four best lady friends, we think we have a sixth sense for the style of one Miss Carrie Bradshaw that is, in time for Sex and the City 2 (as if we had to tell you).

She’s a particular piece kind of girl, as in every last item she opts for must be a bit bold and never banal Eiffel Tower handbags and oversize flower decals anyone?

We chose some showstoppers for Mrs. Big, with special care paid to below the ankle action. Sorry ladies, no looks for less here, Carrie takes her fab shoes far too seriously to skimp.

1. Multi-color strapless dress, $295 by Single

2. Nude feather clutch, $42.27 by asos

3. Blue draped dress, $24.80 by Forever 21

4. Black zipper vest, $455 by Carven

5. Bronze snakeskin sandal, $865 by Manolo Blahnik

6. Black zig-zag belt, $485 by RM Roland Mouret

7. Black flower hair clip, $5.80 by Forever 21

8. Bengal connector ring, $6.80 by Forever 21

9. Gold sculptural cuff, $250 by Alexis Bittar

10. Multi-color ruffed mini skirt, $475 by Diane von Furstenberg

11. Gray silk harem pants, $100 by Topshop

12. Black leather fingerless gloves, $42.27 by asos

13. Black chain detail sandals, $1050 by Giuseppe Zanotti

