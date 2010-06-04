Shopping For – Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz may be a Hollywood favorite onscreen and a best dressed contender on the red carpet, but what we love most about the Shrek Forever After actress is that she likes to keep it simple off camera. While sexy mini dresses that show off Cam’s genetically gifted gams are her go-to for an A-list party, Diaz can just as easily tone her look down with ripped jeans, flats, and an easy breezy fedora to disguise her from those pesky paps.

To emulate the actress’ daytime style, stick to the basics. For night? Short dresses in asymmetrical cuts or bold polka dots like the Topshop number below will do the trick. And in classic Cam style, brighten up your ensemble with a pop of color like the sunny Ted Baker clutch below. For the perfect finishing touch, give your lips and nails some love with a jolt of sexy red. Read on for more of our shopping picks inspired by our favorite bubbly blond.



1. Mid-rise distressed boyfriend fit jeans, $395, by D&G

2. White flat sandals, $45, by Aldo

3. Polka dot ruffle dress, $84, by Topshop

4. Red nail polish, $15, by NARS

5. Fedora, $14.95, by American Eagle

6. Navy blazer by J.Crew

7. Suede leopard wedges, $246, by Giuseppe Zanotti

8. Chandelier earrings, $6.80, by Forever21

9. Long last soft shine lipstick, $14, by Clinique

10. Yellow patent clutch wallet, $110, by Ted Baker

