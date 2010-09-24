Shopping For: Boardwalk Empire

The new HBO series everyone’s talking about, Boardwalk Empire, just premiered last Sunday, and as much as we’ve been attached to Don and Betty Draper, we’re psyched to give some Sunday attention to a new decade the Roaring Twenties. All the chaos surrounding Prohibition, women’s suffrage, racism and the plethora of organized gangster crime that threads together the plot of the Steve Buscemi-starring show is entertaining enough but throw in some awesome Twenties fashion and our Sunday nights are officially booked, ladies.

In homage to the Martin Scorsese-directed show, we’ve thrown together a little ‘20s-inspired look before the weekend, in case you want to throw a little theme party for the second official episode airing this Sunday. The formula for the look isn’t too tricky think loose, boyish fits for dresses, multi-strands of pearls, red lipstick and a love for embellishments and you’ll be sitting pretty like a gangster’s mistress. Keep scrolling to get the look and if you missed last Sunday’s episode, watch the trailer below to get hooked!

1. Alice + Olivia mini dress, $595, at Net-a-Porter

2. Isharya 18-karat gold-plated citrine earrings, $260, at Net-a-Porter

3. Kate Spade wool cloche, $125, at Kate Spade

4. Lee Angel pearl necklace, $400, at Net-a-Porter

5. Anna Sui silk-tulle sequin-embellished dress, $640, at Net-a-Porter

6. Manolo Blahnik patent-toe quilted pump, $695, at Bergdorf Goodman

7. Marchesa crystal quartz clutch, available for ONE DAY ONLY Saturday, September 25, at AHALife.

8. Asos sequin and bead leaf stretch headband, $13.48, at ASOS

9. Clarins rouge prodige in ‘Raspberry Sorbet’, $24, at Lord & Taylor

10. Preen laced funnel coat, $365.70, at La Garonne