Shopping For Angelina Jolie: Get Brad’s Girl’s Sophisticated Earth Mother Vibe

The many looks of Angelina Jolie. Photos left to right: Dave Hogan, Getty Images | John Shearer, WireImage | Frank Micelotta, Getty Images for VH1 | Anita Bugge, WireImage

We’ve always known Angelina Jolie was a unique sort of stunning beauty. The Changeling actress exploded on the scene as a fascinating wild child and has since become a veritable earth mother. Her gothic past (see: blood vile necklace) is still evident in her bountiful body art, but otherwise her look has evolved to a glam but minimal place.

The mainstays for the mom of six are comprised of 70s-inspired maxi dresses, sophisticated pant suits and a consistent cat eye in a mostly sparse selection of whites, blacks, greys and the occasional blush hue. Channel your inner Angie with a donation to UNICEF and maybe a couple of purchases from our picks below.



1. White fitted blazer, $59, by Arden B.

2. Black leather strappy sandals, $145, by Topshop

3. White cotton wide-leg pants, $114, by Red Valentino

4. Metallic linen gown, $500, by Tibi

5. Peach stretch jersey dress, $455, by Halston Heritage

7. Large crystal ring, $98, by Kenneth Jay Lane

8. Black liquid liner, $16.50, by M.A.C

9. Metallic wallet/clutch, $7.50, by Forever 21

Related: Shopping For Kate Bosworth