Shopping For: Alexa Chung

Despite the recent cancellation of her MTV talk show It’s On With Alexa Chung, the quirky Brit still has plenty going for her in the way of style. She’s been keeping her face fresh among fashion circles with constant red carpet appearances and a spring collection for J.Crew sibling Madewell which launched during New York Fashion Week. Plus, the leggy former model recently followed in the footsteps of style icons like Jane Birkin, Grace Kelly, and Jessica Stam, and was honored with her first namesake handbag designed by Mulberry.

Besides being blessed with a figure that makes everything she wears look instantly chic, she’s got a knack for mixing up her wardrobe with a combo of feminine frilly numbers, menswear-inspired pieces, and nerdy-chic accessories for a look that is uniquely hers. To celebrate our favorite British “It” girl‘s style, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to do a bit of shopping for the style maven. Below, find some looks we love, and think Alexa would too.

1. Joan Jett Tee by dELiAs.

2. Wide Sleeve Denim Shirt by Paul & Joe.

3. Liberty Print Dress by A.P.C.

4. Libby Dress by French Connection.

5. Belted Cotton Trench Coat by Old Navy.

6. Unlined Snake Nubuck Oxfords by MaxStudio.

7. Quilted Lock Across Body Bag by Asos.

8. Pink and Black Tweed Jacket by Milly.

9. Floral Secret Blazer by Forever 21.

10. Miltzen Eyeglasses by Moscot.

11. Breton Striped Cardigan by Paul Smith.

12. Blue Denim Studded Back Pocket Shorts by [BLANK] NYC.

13. Addison Wedge Ankle Boots by Topshop.

14. Rhinestone Tipped Cross Necklace by Forever 21.

15. “Flair” Clogs by Sam Edelman.

16. Owl Ring by Fred Flare.

17. Leopard Print Scarf by Harmony Lane.

