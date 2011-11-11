Shoppers Take Your Mark: DailyCandy Deals Major Accessories!

Shoppers, take your marks, get set to stretch your mouse-clicking finger and get ready to pounce! Yesterday, I was fortunate enough to join the DailyCandy crew at their offices for a celebratory shopping soiree. The shindig was in honor of the first 45 purchasers of the Megan Isaacs for DailyCandy collection.

These quick-fire shoppers were able to browse even more of the designer’s work (which is amazing — I couldn’t leave without treating myself to an awesome silver wish-bone necklace). The collection ranged from delicate pieces resembling branches to turquoise statement pieces. Needless to say, it was hard to walk away with just ONE.

If you by chance missed this sick deal, have no fear — DailyCandy Deals is featuring another accessories all-star Lauren Merkin, who is designing 25 bags just for lucky DC shoppers. Rumor has it the bags will be watercolor illustration-lined in primarily clutch shapes (holiday party bag, anyone?). Consider yourselves duly warned – -these bags will surely sell-out in no time. (Oh, and did we mention you get to hang with Lauren at a private party if you swipe one of her bags? You know, no big deal or anything…)