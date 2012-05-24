Shoppers Start Your Engines: Enter To Win A $1500 On Joyus

Remember the days of old school window shopping? We would press our noses up to the windows envisioning what it would be like to slip on that incredible dress and find us not transformed into somebody else but only a slightly more stylish version of ourselves. Nowadays, we don’t even have to get dressed to check out the newest trends or even vicariously test out new products, so what gets better than that?

Leading the frontier of these awesome new websites is none other than Joyus, a not-so secret obsession of mine. With crazy work schedules, it’s hard to find the time to actually shop or try something on for that matter. With seasoned guest stylists and experts, Joyus shares a slew of awesome items from skirts to makeup accompanied with their reliable and trustworthy advice and tips. Umm… did we mention Joyus was awesome?

So, when Gina Pell, one of the forces behind the site, asked to come and hang out and give me the dish on their newest shopping spree sweepstakes (oh just a small $1,500, no biggie), I obviously jumped at the occasion to chat about some of the sick pieces I would scoop up if I were only so lucky to win the giveaway (you can check it out here–disregard the frizzy hair).

Be sure to enter ASAP, ’cause the competition will be pretty stiff! Good luck!

How To Enter: