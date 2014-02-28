See What Audrey Hepburn, Kate Middleton, and Other Stars Would Look Like Covered in Tattoos

In case you’ve ever felt as though some famous folks are simply too vanilla, this Tumblr might be just the thing for you. Shopped Tattoos shows what a huge variety of celebrities would look like all tatted up and hipster-fied.

Created by Seattle-based artist Cheyenne Randall, the site features edgier versions of well-known stars like Kate Middleton and Prince William, Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Lana Del Rey, Elizabeth Taylor, and even TV characters like as “Saved by the Bell” hottie Kelly Kapowski, “Breaking Bad” badass Walter White, and Laura Palmer from “Twin Peaks.”

Talking the “Today” show, the 26-year-old Photoshop whiz said he started inking stars due to “a slight obsession with, seeing out of pure curiosity, what some of my favorite iconic personalities would look like perhaps if they were in a parallel universe or took another path in life. Really I just let my imagination run wild.”

Check out a few tattooed stars below, and head over to Shopped Tattoos now to see many, many more.