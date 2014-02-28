StyleCaster
See What Audrey Hepburn, Kate Middleton, and Other Stars Would Look Like Covered in Tattoos

In case you’ve ever felt as though some famous folks are simply too vanilla, this Tumblr might be just the thing for you. Shopped Tattoos shows what a huge variety of celebrities would look like all tatted up and hipster-fied.

Created by Seattle-based artist Cheyenne Randall, the site features edgier versions of well-known stars like Kate Middleton and Prince William, Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Lana Del Rey, Elizabeth Taylor, and even TV characters like as “Saved by the Bell” hottie Kelly Kapowski, “Breaking Bad” badass Walter White, and Laura Palmer from “Twin Peaks.”

Talking the “Today” show, the 26-year-old Photoshop whiz said he started inking stars due to “a slight obsession with, seeing out of pure curiosity, what some of my favorite iconic personalities would look like perhaps if they were in a parallel universe or took another path in life. Really I just let my imagination run wild.”

Check out a few tattooed stars below, and head over to Shopped Tattoos now to see many, many more.

liz See What Audrey Hepburn, Kate Middleton, and Other Stars Would Look Like Covered in Tattoos

Elizabeth Taylor going with MJ’s initials.
All photos: Shopped Tattoos

kellyk See What Audrey Hepburn, Kate Middleton, and Other Stars Would Look Like Covered in Tattoos

Would Zack and Slater be fighting over her now?

royals See What Audrey Hepburn, Kate Middleton, and Other Stars Would Look Like Covered in Tattoos

The royal hipsters.

audrey hepburn tattoos See What Audrey Hepburn, Kate Middleton, and Other Stars Would Look Like Covered in Tattoos

We wonder if so many girls would still be dying over Audrey’s chic style if she were covered in tats.

lana See What Audrey Hepburn, Kate Middleton, and Other Stars Would Look Like Covered in Tattoos

We’re kind of shocked Lana doesn’t actually have these tats.

arnold See What Audrey Hepburn, Kate Middleton, and Other Stars Would Look Like Covered in Tattoos

Ah-nold looking like he just emerged from a “Sons of Anarchy” audition.

walterwhite See What Audrey Hepburn, Kate Middleton, and Other Stars Would Look Like Covered in Tattoos

With or without ink, we can all agree that Walter White is the definition of badass.

