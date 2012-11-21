Shoppable Street Style: How To Recreate Russian It Girl Miroslava Duma’s Inspiring Looks

Even if you don’t know her name, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Miroslava Duma on countless street style blogs, likely alongside her BFF, and fellow Russian It girl Elena Perminova. Formerly a style editor for Russian Harper’s Bazaar, this pint-size fashion powerhouse catapulted to style stardom thanks to her unique, occasionally opulent, fashion sense and manages to continually impress us with her super-cool personal style. Known for mixing the most coveted of-the-moment items with surprising basics, such as Timberland boots and I Love New York hoodies, Miro’s also well-schooled in rocking vibrant patterns, contrasting textures, and serious statement jewelry.

Since we can’t get enough of this stylish gal, we highlighted a few of her most memorable outfits, and share shoppable items to get the looks!