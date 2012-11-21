Shoppable Street Style: How To Recreate Russian It Girl Miroslava Duma’s Inspiring Looks

Even if you don’t know her name, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Miroslava Duma on countless street style blogs, likely alongside her BFF, and fellow Russian It girl Elena Perminova. Formerly a style editor for Russian Harper’s Bazaar, this pint-size fashion powerhouse catapulted to style stardom thanks to her unique, occasionally opulent, fashion sense and manages to continually impress us with her super-cool personal style. Known for mixing the most coveted of-the-moment items with surprising basics, such as Timberland boots and I Love New York hoodies, Miro’s also well-schooled in rocking vibrant patterns, contrasting textures, and serious statement jewelry.
Since we can’t get enough of this stylish gal, we highlighted a few of her most memorable outfits, and share shoppable items to get the looks!
Miroslava wowed street style photogs with this outfit on a balmy September day during New York Fashion Week. From her chunky accessories to her distressed denim, this look achieves near-perfect balance. For a more seasonal take, simply throw on a pair of tights and chic overcoat!
Equipment Signature Multi Floral Blouse, $218; at Equipment
Ksubi Albuquerque Distressed Denim Shorts, $200; at Net-a-Porter
Venessa Arizaga Iris Necklace, $230; at Shopbop
Ivanka Trump Julia Frame, $125; at Zappos
Here, We love the way Duma balanced a colored blazer with a patterned dress, while keeping her accessories fairly restrained.
Emma Cook Jade Dress, $694.81; at Asos
Adventures in layering! Here, Miroslava makes a cutting-edge orange leather dress the centerpiece of an otherwise all-black outfit.
Splurge Item!
Richard Nicoll Leather Box-Pleat Dress, $1,234; at Matches
Essential Long Line Turtleneck, $17.80; at Forever21
Z Spoke by Zac Posen Marlene Envelope Clutch, $199.99; at Zappos
Patent Leather Square-Buckle Belt, $29.50; at J.Crew
Channeling the slouchy sophistication of 1970s Halston and YSL, Duma keeps her colors neutral and warm.
Unisex Long Wool Coat, $185; at American Apparel
(PS: We think we tracked down her actual coat here, but it'll cost you a cool $9K!)
3.1 Philip Lim Muscle T-Shirt, $340; at FarFetch
Sonia by Sonia Rykiel Classic Trouser, $441.45; at FarFetch