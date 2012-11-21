StyleCaster
Share

Shoppable Street Style: How To Recreate Russian It Girl Miroslava Duma’s Inspiring Looks

What's hot
StyleCaster

Shoppable Street Style: How To Recreate Russian It Girl Miroslava Duma’s Inspiring Looks

Liz Doupnik
by
Shoppable Street Style: How To Recreate Russian It Girl Miroslava Duma’s Inspiring Looks
24 Start slideshow

Even if you don’t know her name, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Miroslava Duma on countless street style blogs, likely alongside her BFF, and fellow Russian It girl Elena Perminova. Formerly a style editor for Russian Harper’s Bazaar, this pint-size fashion powerhouse catapulted to style stardom thanks to her unique, occasionally opulent, fashion sense and manages to continually impress us with her super-cool personal style. Known for mixing the most coveted of-the-moment items with surprising basics, such as Timberland boots and I Love New York hoodies, Miro’s also well-schooled in rocking vibrant patterns, contrasting textures, and serious statement jewelry.

Since we can’t get enough of this stylish gal, we highlighted a few of her most memorable outfits, and share shoppable items to get the looks! 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 24

Miroslava wowed street style photogs with this outfit on a balmy September day during New York Fashion Week. From her chunky accessories to her distressed denim, this look achieves near-perfect balance. For a more seasonal take, simply throw on a pair of tights and chic overcoat!

Equipment Signature Multi Floral Blouse, $218; at Equipment 

Ksubi Albuquerque Distressed Denim Shorts, $200; at Net-a-Porter

Venessa Arizaga Iris Necklace, $230; at Shopbop

Ivanka Trump Julia Frame, $125; at Zappos

Here, We love the way Duma balanced a colored blazer with a patterned dress, while keeping her accessories fairly restrained. 

Alexander Wang Leather Sandals, $495; at Net-A-Porter

Emma Cook Jade Dress, $694.81; at Asos

Marc by Marc Jacobs Too Hot To Handle Satchel, $428; at Bergdorf Goodman

Elizabeth & James James Blazer, $162; at Cusp by Neiman Marcus

Adventures in layering! Here, Miroslava makes a cutting-edge orange leather dress the centerpiece of an otherwise all-black outfit.

Splurge Item!

Richard Nicoll Leather Box-Pleat Dress, $1,234; at Matches

Essential Long Line Turtleneck, $17.80; at Forever21

Z Spoke by Zac Posen Marlene Envelope Clutch, $199.99; at Zappos

Low Luv x Erin Wasson Cage Cube Necklace, $75; at Revolve Clothing

Patent Leather Square-Buckle Belt, $29.50; at J.Crew

Commando Ultimate Opaque Matte Tights, $34; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Channeling the slouchy sophistication of 1970s Halston and YSL, Duma keeps her colors neutral and warm.

Unisex Long Wool Coat, $185; at American Apparel

(PS: We think we tracked down her actual coat here, but it'll cost you a cool $9K!)

Barbara Mocha Sandals, $57.75; at Jessica Simpson

3.1 Philip Lim Muscle T-Shirt, $340; at FarFetch

Prada Cuoio Leather Belt, $250; at Neiman Marcus

Sonia by Sonia Rykiel Classic Trouser, $441.45; at FarFetch

Ray-Ban Clubmaster 49, $194.95; at Sunglass Hut

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Instagram Insta-Glam: Hair Bows

Instagram Insta-Glam: Hair Bows
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share