Shoppable Street Style! How to Recreate Two Perfect Spring Outfits Now

StyleCaster

Drew Tillman
by
We’re always on the hunt for killer street style and there’s no better time to find it than in the early days of spring. Heavy coats get traded in for lighter and brighter pieces, and fashion followers take a collective sigh of relief.

We’re also fans of seeing how, exactly, street style pros are interpreting the latest trends, and how we can recreate their outfits ASAP. Here we’re breaking down two looks from StyleCaster contributor, Katie Clementi, to show you how you can shop her pieces now.

As a city girl on a budget, Katie’s always looking for fashionable, yet affordable pieces proving that you don’t have to break the bank to have great style. With a little helping hand from H&M’s spring collection, Katie recreates some of her favorite runway trends and shares some of her must-haves for the spring season.

MORE: Spring 2015 Trend Report

Click through to shop all these awesome pieces!

This post was brought to you by H&M.

1970's-inspired pieces are a top runway trend for spring, and one that's easy to recreate. We're loving these flared jeans paired with a classic black biker jacket.

Leather Biker Jacket, $249; at H&M

Silk Blouse, $50; at H&M

Wide-Leg Jeans, $30; at H&M

Wool Hat, $18 at H&M

Clean minimalism is always in style, and a simple white button-down paired with black jeans is a foolproof high-fashion look.

White Button Up, $25; at H&M

Skinny Jeans, $40; at H&M

Ankle Boot, $35; at H&M

