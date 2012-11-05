StyleCaster
Shoppable Street Style: How to Get Blogger Elin Kling’s Effortlessly Chic Look

Liz Doupnik
With appearances in Vogue, Who What Wear, and collaborations with H&M and Marciano under her belt, Swedish mega-blogger Elin Kling’s been on our radar for some time. The blond beauty is also an editor and co-founder of superblog portal NowManifest (recently bought by Conde Nast), making her officially one of the busiest bloggers around.

Her style is minimalist-meets-modern at its core — think cropped jeans, pointy pumps, fitted blazers and chunky sweaters. Here, we rounded up four of Kling’s most captivating outfits, and broke them down piece-by-piece to show you how to get the look.

For more street style mavens you should know, check out our ultimate guide to the top 50 street style stars!

 

Blogger Elin Kling has a knack for layering basics with statement accessories to create outfits perfect for a day on the go. Here, we love how her wide-brimmed hat and fur piece update an otherwise basic look.

Photo: FashBlog/

Alexis Drape Suede Jacket, $469.43; at Muubaa

Fur Tuck Stole, $40; at Topshop

Paige Denim Skyline Skinny, $158; at Revolve Clothing

Brixton Dalila Floppy Hat, $55; at Urban Outfitters

Shirt With Textured Panels, $43.98; at Asos

In keeping with her penchant for keeping things minimal, this tan dress is a fabulous option for everything from a first date (we'd add a cropped leather jacket) to a job interview (we'd add black tights and a fitted blazer).

Photo: StreetPeeper/

Vanessa Bruno Athé Silk Dress With Epaulette Dress, $510.11; at Asos

Ray-Ban RB147, $184.95; at Sunglass Hut

Rough Edges Clutch, $35; at Nasty Gal

Ash Ankle Boots, $149; at Yoox

With a flair for making simple pieces effortlessly chic, Elin's outfit is a pleasing mix of style and ease. 

Photo: ImaxTree/

Ponte Boyfriend Blazer, $70; at Topshop

ATM Anthony Thomas Mellilo Slub V-Neck Tee, $29; at Barneys

Free People Patched Skinny Jeans, $148; at Shopbop

Stuart Weitzman Black Leather Daisy Pointed Toe Pumps, $159.20; at Bluefly

Elin shines in these black-and-white basics, which are proof positive that the "no whites after Labor Day" rule need not apply. 

T by Alexander Wang Chunky-Knit Turtleneck Sweater, $125; at the Outnet

Theory Gabe Tailor Blazer, $395; at Revolve Clothing

Maison Scotch Mademoiselle Slim Tapered Jean, $188; at Free People

Franceso Milano Ankle Boots, $118; at Yoox

Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer, $150; at Ray-Ban

