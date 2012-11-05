Shoppable Street Style: How to Get Blogger Elin Kling’s Effortlessly Chic Look

With appearances in Vogue, Who What Wear, and collaborations with H&M and Marciano under her belt, Swedish mega-blogger Elin Kling’s been on our radar for some time. The blond beauty is also an editor and co-founder of superblog portal NowManifest (recently bought by Conde Nast), making her officially one of the busiest bloggers around.
Her style is minimalist-meets-modern at its core — think cropped jeans, pointy pumps, fitted blazers and chunky sweaters. Here, we rounded up four of Kling’s most captivating outfits, and broke them down piece-by-piece to show you how to get the look.
Blogger Elin Kling has a knack for layering basics with statement accessories to create outfits perfect for a day on the go. Here, we love how her wide-brimmed hat and fur piece update an otherwise basic look.
Photo:
FashBlog/
Alexis Drape Suede Jacket, $469.43; at Muubaa
Shirt With Textured Panels, $43.98; at Asos
In keeping with her penchant for keeping things minimal, this tan dress is a fabulous option for everything from a first date (we'd add a cropped leather jacket) to a job interview (we'd add black tights and a fitted blazer).
Photo:
StreetPeeper/
Vanessa Bruno Athé Silk Dress With Epaulette Dress, $510.11; at Asos
Ash Ankle Boots, $149; at Yoox
With a flair for making simple pieces effortlessly chic, Elin's outfit is a pleasing mix of style and ease.
Photo:
ImaxTree/
Ponte Boyfriend Blazer, $70; at Topshop
ATM Anthony Thomas Mellilo Slub V-Neck Tee, $29; at Barneys
Free People Patched Skinny Jeans, $148; at Shopbop
Stuart Weitzman Black Leather Daisy Pointed Toe Pumps, $159.20; at Bluefly
Elin shines in these black-and-white basics, which are proof positive that the "no whites after Labor Day" rule need not apply.
T by Alexander Wang Chunky-Knit Turtleneck Sweater, $125; at the Outnet
Maison Scotch Mademoiselle Slim Tapered Jean, $188; at Free People
Franceso Milano Ankle Boots, $118; at Yoox
Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer, $150; at Ray-Ban