Shoppable Street Style: How to Get Blogger Elin Kling’s Effortlessly Chic Look

With appearances in Vogue, Who What Wear, and collaborations with H&M and Marciano under her belt, Swedish mega-blogger Elin Kling’s been on our radar for some time. The blond beauty is also an editor and co-founder of superblog portal NowManifest (recently bought by Conde Nast), making her officially one of the busiest bloggers around.

Her style is minimalist-meets-modern at its core — think cropped jeans, pointy pumps, fitted blazers and chunky sweaters. Here, we rounded up four of Kling’s most captivating outfits, and broke them down piece-by-piece to show you how to get the look.

For more street style mavens you should know, check out our ultimate guide to the top 50 street style stars!