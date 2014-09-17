StyleCaster
Shoppable Street Style! How to Get Two Fashion Week-Inspired Outfits

Shoppable Street Style! How to Get Two Fashion Week-Inspired Outfits

Shoppable Street Style! How to Get Two Fashion Week-Inspired Outfits
There’s no denying that the street style in New York is often just as inspiring as the looks on the runways during Fashion Week—and there’s no better time to look to the streets for inspiration on what to wear than the month of September.

We love seeing how the fashion world’s biggest heavy-hitters tap some of the biggest trends — and start new ones — and we’re all about taking tips from some of the best looks. Here, we break down two captivating looks from one of StyleCaster’s contributors, Katie Clementi, both of which channel some of the best outfit ideas spotted on the New York streets.

MORE: NYFW Street Style by Justin Bridges

As a gal on the go, Katie also manages to look effortlessly glam, without looking too “done up,” all thanks to CoverGirl’s #Instaglam makeup collection. We’ve included the products from the collection that Katie used here, so you can copy her beauty look—whether you’re heading to Fashion Week or just running errands.

MORE: NYFW Street Style by William Yan

Click through the slideshow to shop these killer looks!

For more information on our relationship with CoverGirl: cmp.ly/3

With a flair for making simple pieces effortlessly chic, Katie's outfit is a pleasing mix of style and ease. Pairing the oversized tee with a pair of booties keeps it comfortable and chic, while the menswear inspired fitted adds a little edge. Her nude lip and bold lashes are the perfect beauty accessories for this effortless street style look.

Super Skinny Ripped Jeans, $79.90 at Zara

Oversized Top, $9.95 at H&M

The Billie Boot, $228 at Madewell

Bombshell Curvaceous By Lashblast Mascara in Very Black, $11.99 at CoverGirl

Leather Cap, $19.04 at ASOS

CoverGirl Colorlicious Lipgloss in Honeyed Kiss, $7.99 at CoverGirl

Katie has a knack for layering basics with accessories to create outfits perfect for a day on the go. Here, we love how her wide-brimmed hat and floral print kimono update an otherwise basic look. Her makeup choices keep her skin looking flawless and photo ready.

Petals Black Flower Print Kimono Top, $59 at Dorothy Perkins

Boxy Crop Top, $39.99 at DailyLook

Lover and Friends Jeremy High Waisted Boyfriend Jean, $188 at Revolve 

Wool Floppy Hat, $49.90 at Express

CoverGirl Ready Set Gorgeous Foundation in Natural Beige, $8.99 at CoverGirl

