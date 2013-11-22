This Cool App Alerts You To Deals in Stores (After You’ve Already Walked In)

As we’ve seen time and time again, fashion is really trying to get in the game when it comes to technology. Whether it’s an app like Trendabl that allows you to follow and shop multiple brands all from one e-store on your phone, or designer brands teaming up with 3D-printing companies to make accessories, the fashion industry is trying its best to take strides toward becoming more technologically savvy.

Now, Macy’s has teamed up with shopping app Shopkick, and Apple’s new geolocating technology iBeacon, to craft a new kind of shopping experience that’s currently in its trial run: when you walk into a Macy’s, your iPhone will alert you with deals in that store. Shopkick allows users to keep track not only of relevant sales, but any products in-store that interest them, so it’s a double-whammy of helpfulness.

Here’s how it works: You walk into a Macy’s store, and your phone pings you that it knows you’re at Macy’s, and reminds you how many items in the store you have “kicked” on Shopkick. It will then point you in the direction of said items, and show you other places in the store you might be interested in shopping.

Currently, the partnership is live in two Macy’s locations: New York’s Herald Square and San Francisco. Check out the video below to learn more—it’s really interesting, even if you don’t live in a participating city, just because it might be a direction fashion moves in the future.