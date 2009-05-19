Shopbop’s: Take on Your Packing List for Memorial Day

Here’s what’s on my list:

Weekender bag– my favorite is Lesportsac’s shiny black Leigh tote

Bikini– Mara Hoffman's printed bikinis are rad!

Sunglasses– Ray-Ban is making so many new shapes that still have a classic look

Leggings— simple staple, great for travel

Chic hoodie— a thin knit is perfect for varying temps

Beach-to-street dress– There are so many cute cover-ups on shopbop right now. I am obsessed with Jen’s Pirate Booty; you can go straight from the beach to happy hour in these boho styles.

Scarf– a necessary accessory, Missoni’s add an element of cool to any look

Flat– either a ballet or a classic sandal