Shopbop’s Kate Ciepluch’s Hot Holiday Style Picks

Shopbop’s Kate Ciepluch’s Hot Holiday Style Picks

Images courtesy of Shopbop

When I was in Australia for Fashion Week, there was a lot of buzz about Ellery. I heard people calling the model-turned-designer behind the brand the “Erin Wasson of Australia.” Unfortunately, we have already sold out of her off-the-hook bell-bottoms, but there are still some great Holiday Dressing options to be had. Read on for my picks.

Personally, I love her Ivory Tuxedo jacket!
107586 1292521452 486x Shopbops Kate Ciepluchs Hot Holiday Style Picks
Ellery cut away blazer, $925, at Shopbop

Pair the Ellery Ivory Tuxedo jacket with a winter white pant for an ultra chic yet classic look. Im loving these ones by ADAM:
107587 1292521479 486x Shopbops Kate Ciepluchs Hot Holiday Style Picks
ADAM tuxedo pants, $245, at Shopbop

A Vintage Chanel Bag is the best fashion investment you can make! It enhances every look, casual or dressy.
107591 1292521701 Shopbops Kate Ciepluchs Hot Holiday Style Picks
What Goes Around Comes Around Vintage Chanel bag, $2,800, at Shopbop

I love a lace dress especially Nightcap’s. Pair it with this season’s quintessential aviator leather styles and your look immediately becomes urban cool.
107594 1292521810 Shopbops Kate Ciepluchs Hot Holiday Style Picks
Nightcap Clothing lace dress, $330, at Shopbop

Phillip Lim‘s sequin jumpsuit is Bianca Jagger hotness, and a must-have on my Holiday Party Dressing list!!
107595 1292521849 Shopbops Kate Ciepluchs Hot Holiday Style Picks
3.1 Phillip Lim sequin jumpsuit, $1,100, at Shopbop

