Shopbop’s Kate Ciepluch’s Hot Holiday Style Picks

When I was in Australia for Fashion Week, there was a lot of buzz about Ellery. I heard people calling the model-turned-designer behind the brand the “Erin Wasson of Australia.” Unfortunately, we have already sold out of her off-the-hook bell-bottoms, but there are still some great Holiday Dressing options to be had. Read on for my picks.
Personally, I love her Ivory Tuxedo jacket!
Ellery cut away blazer, $925, at Shopbop
Pair the Ellery Ivory Tuxedo jacket with a winter white pant for an ultra chic yet classic look. Im loving these ones by ADAM:
ADAM tuxedo pants, $245, at Shopbop
A Vintage Chanel Bag is the best fashion investment you can make! It enhances every look, casual or dressy.
What Goes Around Comes Around Vintage Chanel bag, $2,800, at Shopbop
I love a lace dress especially Nightcap’s. Pair it with this season’s quintessential aviator leather styles and your look immediately becomes urban cool.
Nightcap Clothing lace dress, $330, at Shopbop
Phillip Lim‘s sequin jumpsuit is Bianca Jagger hotness, and a must-have on my Holiday Party Dressing list!!
3.1 Phillip Lim sequin jumpsuit, $1,100, at Shopbop