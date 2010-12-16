Shopbop’s Kate Ciepluch’s Hot Holiday Style Picks

Images courtesy of Shopbop

When I was in Australia for Fashion Week, there was a lot of buzz about Ellery. I heard people calling the model-turned-designer behind the brand the “Erin Wasson of Australia.” Unfortunately, we have already sold out of her off-the-hook bell-bottoms, but there are still some great Holiday Dressing options to be had. Read on for my picks.

Personally, I love her Ivory Tuxedo jacket!



Ellery cut away blazer, $925, at Shopbop

Pair the Ellery Ivory Tuxedo jacket with a winter white pant for an ultra chic yet classic look. Im loving these ones by ADAM:



ADAM tuxedo pants, $245, at Shopbop

A Vintage Chanel Bag is the best fashion investment you can make! It enhances every look, casual or dressy.



What Goes Around Comes Around Vintage Chanel bag, $2,800, at Shopbop

I love a lace dress especially Nightcap’s. Pair it with this season’s quintessential aviator leather styles and your look immediately becomes urban cool.



Nightcap Clothing lace dress, $330, at Shopbop

Phillip Lim‘s sequin jumpsuit is Bianca Jagger hotness, and a must-have on my Holiday Party Dressing list!!



3.1 Phillip Lim sequin jumpsuit, $1,100, at Shopbop