Shopbop: Winter Wishing for Spring

It’s chilly in New York this week and snow is in the forecast. I hate being cold and therefore loathe this time of year. I’m a summertime girl through and through. Don’t get me wrong, I love fall fashion—;the layering, cool beanie hats, plaid flannel shirts—;but when resort hits the website it feels like a breath of fresh air. I can’t help but think about the West Coast, particularly sunny California. During my last buying trip to L.A., I pulled over on the way to the airport and sat on some rocks overlooking the ocean to soak up as much sun as I possibly could before heading back to N.Y.C. and its wintery weather (see pic!). I thought about all the girls out there who were still wearing rompers and sandals…luckkkkyyyy! Thank god for fashion and all the new resort styles to lift my spirits.

Some of my favs include:

The print is phenomenal! It looks like a combination of popping bubbles and broken glass. And there’s this amazing train in the back, which is so girly in comparison to the edgy print. Alexander Wang Bubble Print Romper

Finally, a sexy cardigan! I love this style. Vena Cava Lucifer Cardigan

This makes me particularly happy about my upcoming trip to Florida. Melissa Odabash Mustique Cover-Up