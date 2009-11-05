Shopbop: White Blouses – The Perfect Holiday Staple

This holiday season I am coveting a chic white blouse that I plan to mix with anything and everything. It’s all about how you style a piece, so here is my favorite way to wear it. What would you pair it with?

This Alice + Olivia pintuck tunic blouse is my favorite style; the balloon sleeve gives it a little but of a ’70s flair, the length is perfect for over leggings and it also works tucked in! The fabric is incredible and its classic shape allows you to go a little crazy on the bottom.

I plan on pairing it with either leather leggings, or these See by Chloe patterned tights and denim shorts. You could also wear it with opaque tights, and these American Retro sequin shorts.