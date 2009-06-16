Shopbop: What to Wear to Summer Weddings

There’s no doubt about it, summer is the season for love, which means it is also wedding season. Depending on the locale and vibe of your summer affair, we nailed down some great looks for you to check out. Making sure you feel great at a wedding is important (although we don’t recommend upstaging the bride), so go ahead and buy something special and appropriate so you feel pulled together and sexy at the ceremony and the party!

My Tips:

For a black tie affair, to the floor is always beautiful or jump on the one shoulder trend.

For an event in the city, opt for an edgy graphic print or a cut-out style (I LOVE THESE!).

For destination weddings-Dark Florals make a statement, especially in a sexy cut.

Need something traditional and classy? Choose a simple elegant dress in a rich color.

If your wedding is outdoors, score a feminine whimsical print.