Shopbop: Fashion Week Prep

Fashion Week is one of my favorite times of year. As shopbop‘s fashion director, I have started to go to Fall 09 market with the buyers and have already developed some preliminary trend stories. Now’s my chance to see all the most important designers showcase their looks, so I have been anticipating the runway shows for weeks now! I have RSVP’ed to over 40 shows and presentations during this crazy time in NYC and looking stylish is part of the process!

My plan is to wear mostly black, a lot of lace and leather, and ripped skinny jeans. Layering is key given the ever changing climate and the vast range of events I will attend in one day. When all else fails, turning to my favorite Fall 08 runway shows (Gucci and Balmain) always flickers some inspiration.

A couple of must haves on shopbop I will definitely be incorporating into my look throughout the week:

Leyendecker-one of my favorite trends this season. We scoured the market for these!

Catherine Malandrino Jacket-I remember when I first saw this jacket at the Catherine Malandrino showroom, I’ve literally been awaiting it’s arrival.

Alice + Olivia dress-This dress is so sexy on, so many special details. You can tough it up with grey suede booties or wear it elegantly with black heels.

Leather pants-these Helmut Lang ones are the best leather leggings, they are stretch and literally pull right on!