Shopbop: Vicky Cristina Barcelona Style Inspiration

Each time I watch Vicky Cristina Barcelona, I fall in love with Penelope Cruz’s character, Maria Elena, a little more. She’s nuts in the most endearing way, which I will attribute to her sexy Spanish flair, insane beauty, and my favorite, her sultry style throughout the movie. The silks and lace in a neutral palette is often lingerie reminicsent, and the mix of bold accessories—;a fringe bag, a black fedora—;is inspired. It’s a breezy, easy look that exudes confidence. Channel the lovely Spanish vixen through your wardrobe, just try not to act like her.

You can get the sultry look by mixing dressy and casual fabrics in neutral hues and black. Here are a few pieces to get you started:

Eugenia Kim max feather fedora

Erin Fetherston sleeveless blouse

Alice + Olivia draped panel dress

Sade tunic dress

The Lake and Stars trick date camisole

Haute Hippie bohemian paisely dress

Aridza Boss cheyen multistrap bag