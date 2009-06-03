Shopbop: Transitioning to My Summer Uniform

With summer officially underway, my personal style always undergoes an organic transformation from the edgy look that carries me through the cooler months (leather pants, oversized tees, ripped skinny jeans) into something more relaxed and bohemian. I love all the gorgeous print dresses that come out this time of year. (Alice + Olivia‘s butterfly print is one of my favorites, and look out for Brigid Catiis’s line– some of the best prints I’ve seen.) My favorite look right now is dress + vest: a simple equation that results in just the right amount of pulled-together style. There are so many amazing vests on the site– my current go-to’s are leather moto and fringed suede versions.

My other summer must-have, the maxi skirt, is apparently one of your favorites, too. Rachel Pally‘s to-the-floor flowy basic has been flying off our shelves for seasons, and beautifully printed renditions of this sweeping shape from Elizabeth and James and Nightcap are following suit. Many denim brands have also added long skirts to their lines—;forever stylish in my mind. About now we’re all looking for some inspired new ways to wear this summer classic, which is why we featured it in this month’s We Style It.