Shopbop: Tie-Dye Denim, A Lasting Look

Influenced by Balmain, one of the hottest runway shows of Spring ’09, tie-dye denim emerged with force this season. Whether it’s a ripped skinny, a bell-bottom, or denim cutoffs, shopbop girls can’t get enough of this look. Among our favorites are the J Brand Thrasher Jeans and Siwy Camilla Shorts in Superstition.

Since denim is the foundation of most any look these days, it’s no surprise that a wild new variation would capture the interest of stylish girls who are mixing their bleached-out bottoms with anything from structured blazers to cropped tees to printed boho tops.



Jump on it now, fashion forwards, because this look is sticking around for fall. What makes these jeans new is the darker marbleized washes in varying shades of blue and mixing black with tan or white. Rebellious and rocker? We’re all over it.