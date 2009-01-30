Shopbop: Three for Spring

This spring at shopbop we are excited to be adding 34 new brands and countless chic new styles, but the selection process can be really difficult. We’re always looking for the newest, latest items and they have to prompt an emotional reaction. I love seeing styles or details that I have never seen before, whether it’s the reinvention of an item we can’t live without, like a cardigan, or a totally fresh style that makes us wonder “what did I wear before Kova & T‘s shiny leggings?”

This season the three designers I’m most excited to add are Jill Stuart, American Retro, and Harlow 1960.

Jill Stuart made a departure from party dresses and drew inspiration from ballet while designing her collection. Cotton jersey wraps are worn over cascading chiffon dresses in shades of nude and grey. I love this layer-upon-layer look that still comes off as light. Her collection feels feminine and breezy—;I can’t help but think of beautiful fairies.

American Retro, already a household name in Paris, offers pieces easily mistaken for vintage finds. Their collection fits perfectly in our Frontier Spirit trend. The suede dresses and space-dye knit bell bottoms conjure up images of the Wild West, and the mixed prints blouse feels like something you’d find while shopping in the Marais.

Nicole Richie graces us with her sense of style by creating an amazing jewelry line, House of Harlow 1960 (named after her baby daughter). Her bangles and statement necklaces are the finishing touch we all seek when pulling together a look. Nicole’s personal style shines through in the collection. It’s very ’70s (gold headbands) and very rock ‘n’ roll.