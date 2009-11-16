Shopbop Style Tips: Winter Trends To Latch Onto

The Days of Disco

A Studio 54 story first entered my head in our holiday appointment at the Elizabeth & James showroom. The cyber swirl print in the Japonais shift dress caught my eye; the pastel colors of the print was very different than other dresses we saw for the holiday seasons. This piece served as the basis of this theme and I was pleased to see ’70s-inspired pegged-leg slinky jumpsuits, vibrant sequins, and gold lame showing up in market appointments. I also really wanted to incorporate a new spin on leopard, and Pencey‘s colorful ruffle provided the perfect look. As we enter the holiday season and all of the parties that come along, the disco vibe provides inspiring iconic style; think Bianca Jagger, Cher, and Twiggy when you’re dressing to hit the dance floor.

A Walk in the Woods

Feminine takes on plaid at LaROK & Rebecca Taylor (warm pink, blue, and purple patterns) resulted in a lumberjack story with a softer side. We definitely wanted to show a sexy girly take on this man-inspired look. Cargo pants, denim overalls, and A Common Thread‘s studded army jacket with faux fur and our Bop Basics Trapper hat worked in seamlessly.

Jewel Tones

There’s nothing I don’t love about this ’80s party dress created for us by Twelfth Street. The feminine floral print, ruffles, and bustier shape provide the perfect look. More importantly, the color is striking and right on-point with the jewel shades were sprinkled throughout holiday’s collections. We were very taken by the sapphire and periwinkle shades this season and I felt it important that we highlight these stand-out pieces.

City Lights



Sequin harems and tuxedo blazers felt like a reinvented twist on chic evening basics for this season. Diane Von Furstenburg‘s holiday collection was one of my favorites, particularly the tuxedo blazer and the sexy slouchy sequin sweats. Ivory was such a breath of fresh air in contrast to all the black and grey out there and we chose this as the primary color in this story. I loved Foley + Corinna‘s ruffle vest, which creates a dramatic shoulder and we particularly loved pairing black and navy together.

Top Coats

The outerwear this season is phenomenal and I fell in love with See By Chloe‘s grey and black oversized fuzzy printed animal print coat; such a cool piece. We wanted to show the range of outerwear available this season including Derek Lam’s gorgeous oatmeal cape, this season’s coveted faux fur leopard style, and the camel coat.