Shopbop Spring Preview

I’ve always been a huge fan of shopbop.com, but since they introduced their Designer Boutique, I’ve been very loyal. Take a look at some of the pieces you can expect to see this Spring. And also check out StyleCaster and ShopBop’s recent collaboration.

I can’t wait to wear these silk drop waist shorts.

Thanks for the reminder to stay bikini ready!

What a gorgeous Thakoon dress. I want.

You can’t have too many pairs of sexy sweats.

Gryphon makes my favorite trench coats.

I like the easiness of this sequined cross-body bag.

That orange ribbon means that this bag will be sold exclusively at ShopBop.com.

Some people shop at the Gap, but I shop Bop Basics.