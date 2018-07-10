17 Half-Price Designer Finds to Snap up at Shopbop’s Summer Sale

Every avid shopper knows summer is the season of sales. Retailers open their doors (or their online stores) to customers far and wide, offering them serious discounts on all things fast-fashion, luxury, and more.

But for Shopbop, one sale (apparently) wasn’t enough. The store has decided to put its sale items on sale for the next 24 hours, meaning that half-price item you had your eye on might now be a full 75 percent off.

To shop the sale, visit Shopbop’s homepage and click through to the Designer Sale on Sale page. There, you’ll find more than 3,000 marked-down designer items—all of which you can get for an additional 25 percent off by using the code “EXTRA18” when you go to check out.

Since Shopbop offers a diverse array of clothing and accessories, the prices for these discounted items run the gamut. Some dresses are available for as little as $15, and others will still run you $1,500 (before the extra 25 percent mark-down).

Since sifting through hundreds—excuse me, thousands—of sale items on a tight deadline can get a little stressful, we’ve gone ahead and pulled 17 of our favorite designer sale items. Everything you see in the slideshow below is marked down at least 50 percent (before that extra 25 percent discount), so you can rest assured knowing you’re taking advantage of some of the best deals Shopbop is currently offering.