Shopbop’s Summer Sale Is Always Full of Discount Designer Finds

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Cornel Cristian Petrus/Shutterstock.

As I look in my closet, all I can do is think about how many amazing things summer sales have to offer right now. I have to say, Shopbop is living up to all my summer sale expectations—and, frankly, going far beyond them. The 2019 Shopbop summer sale is so good, I’m clearing out my dresser. From that going-out top you’ve been eyeing for weeks to the perfect bags for complimenting your summer ensembles, there are so many good deals.

Right now, Shopbop is blessing us all with up to 40 percent off of so many adorable summer-ready items. If you’ve been saving your dollars for sale season, now is the time to whip out the cash and start shopping these designer deals. It can be easy to get carried away with deals this good, but just keep in mind that you’re getting way more bang for your buck than you would any other time of year. Summer sales are where it’s at, y’all, and my credit cards are (kind of) ready to do some shopping.

As per most sales, items go quickly, so make sure you snag your size before it’s gone. See those jeans you’ve been coveting in your size? Grab ’em. That dress that’s perfect for the wedding you have to go to this summer? Add to cart, baby. Summer sales are all kinds of fun, but they can get crazy. Keep your head in the game and you’re sure to come out of there with an entirely new (on sale!) designer wardrobe.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
7 For All Mankind Double Tie Dress $181.30
buy it

The bow on the front of this dress is so cute.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
Faithfull the Brand Gabrielle Pants $104.30
buy it

These green striped pants are out of my summer wardrobe dreams.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
Cami NYC the Mille Blouse $122.50
buy it

Your new favorite going-out top.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
Levis LMC Field Skirt $173.60
buy it

This denim midi skirt will play well with pretty much any top in your closet.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
Malone Souliers Maisie Flat Mules $381.50
buy it

Loving this subtle pattern play.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
ace and jig Ellen Dress $213.50
buy it

OK, how cute?!

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
cupcakes and cashmere Locke Dress $82.60
buy it

This dress is perfect for any summer soiree.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
Theia Jewelry Olympia Double Drop… $77
buy it

Because we all deserve a little bling.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
Frances Valentine Large Margaret Tote… $159.60
buy it

This might be the perfect summer bag, TBH.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
RAILS Christine Top $103.60
buy it

Pale pastel stripes this summer? You bet.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
RAILS Thea Top $138.60
buy it

This top will leave you feeling fine and fruity.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
Villa Rouge Vezi Trainer Sneakers $101.50
buy it

The colors on these sneakers are…perfection.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
LOVESHACKFANCY Cherie Dress $276.50
buy it

Pretty in pale pink all summer long.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
Ash Extreme Trainers $199.50
buy it

So shiny!

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
Bella Dahl Belted Crop Pants $95.20
buy it

Loving wide-leg pants this season.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
AGOLDE Cropped Muscle Tee $61.60
buy it

This top has just a touch of tie-dye to ease you into the trend.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
ENGLISH FACTORY Sleeveless Maxi Dress $54.60
buy it

Polka dots are always a good idea.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
Sol Sana Ziggy Mule Sandals $105
buy it

Loving these adorable clear heels.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
BB Dakota Maxi Dress $61.60
buy it

Ooh, those cut-outs, though.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
Club Monaco Janney Trench Coat $300.30
buy it

A classic trench is good. A classic trench on sale? Even better.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
Nili Lotan Luna Jeans $207
buy it

Very into cropped jeans for the summer.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
SMYTHE Lounge Blazer $486.50
buy it

Amp up your workwear game.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
STAUD Shirley Bag $206.50
buy it

Heart eyes all day for this bag.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
Kenzo Tiger Pool Slides $78
buy it

The pool slides I didn’t know I needed.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
Levis 501 Shorts $48.65
buy it

Classic denim cut-offs are a must-have for summer, obviously.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
AGOLDE High Rise Classic Jamie Jeans $124.60
buy it

The cutest light wash jeans to pair with your fave graphic tee.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
ace and jig Leelee Dress $264.60
buy it

I love this adorable frock for summer brunches.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
Yuzefi Asher Box Bag $357
buy it

Color me obsessed.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
RAILS Athena Blouse $102.90
buy it

So easy and breezy, baby.

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
Paul and Joe Sister Lilii Cat Button… $157.50
buy it

The kitten in the pocket!

STYLECASTER | Shopbop Summer Sale 2019
LOVESHACKFANCY Dora Dress $262.50
buy it

I want this dress in every color, thanks.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

