OMG, This Never Happens — Shopbop Is Offering 30% Off Hundreds Of Items For Prime Day

You may not know this because it’s kind of on the DL (but totally shouldn’t be), but premium and luxe e-tailer Shopbop has its very own storefront on Amazon, which means you get access to the perks of Prime shopping while also scoring premium goods you’d expect to find on their own website. Amazon bought Shopbop and their men’s counterpart, East Dane a few years back, but for the first time ever, Shopbop’s “The Shop at Shopbop” is now being included in Prime Day Deals. You heard that right — from June 21 through June 22, Shopbop’s Prime Day sale is serving up to 30 percent off hundreds of best-selling items, from chic activewear pieces to designer denim, and covetable accessories.

Best of all, it’s not just last season’s rejects that are eligible for a discount this year — in fact, there are plenty of seasonless and summer-friendly items like denim shorts, lightweight denim, breezy going-out tops and so much more by all of our favorite brands including Mother Denim, Onzie, For Love & Lemons, IRO Paris and influencer-approved ASTR The Label. Trust us, this Shopbop sale is truly not to be missed. To check out more stellar Amazon Prime Day deals, click here.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Rollas Original Straight Leg Jeans (was $109)

These are one of my favorite pairs of vintage-inspired jeans.

ASTR The Label Isabel Dress (was $128)

Is this no the perfect summer dress?

Iro Ashville Leather Jacket (was $1,200)

This iconic leather jacket is one of the most coveted styles on today’s market. Snag it while it’s on sale — it’s a worthy investment piece.

Onzie High Waisted Leggings (was $69)

You can’t go wrong with a cute pair of butt-lifting leggings. Plus, these babies will motivate you to stay on track.

Lele Sadoughi Denim Knotted Headband (was $65)

Okay, you need this hair accessory in your life for summer.

MOTHER The Dutchie Frayed Denim Shorts (was $208)

This is the perfect pair of denim cut-offs for warm-weather outings.

For Love & Lemons Caterina Blouse (was $

This is the most adorable summery top I’ve seen all season long — oh, and For Love & Lemons literally never goes on sale.