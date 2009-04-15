Shopbop: Music Festival Chic

I leave for Coachella tomorrow morning—;live music and being in the heat are my two favorite things (well, besides choosing the outfits to bring). I’m PSYCHED!

Some of my music festival must-haves:

1. Rompers are definitely a number one must. They’re comfortable (especially when you’re tired and need to sit on the lawn for a bit), airy, and flirty. I packed looks from sass & bide, Larsen Grey, and Shoshanna for the desert nights.

2. No music festival wardrobe is complete without denim cutoffs. I love how the pockets peak out on this Ksubi pair. (Being in close proximity with fellow fans creates a euphoric community, but it’s also HOT! So I’ll pair my cutoffs with a bikini top and a vest.)

3. Cross-body bags free up your arms—;essential to enjoying yourself! I’m bringing my favorite Antik Batik fringe bag, but I also love this metallic bag by Botkier and this western-inflected bag by Ra Creations.

4. If I’m going to be trampling through the dust, I’m going to be wearing boots, specifically styles from Golden Goose and IRO.

5. A mini dress is always a must. Free People makes the ultimate bohemian styles I love.

6. Last but not least—;accessories. Feather earrings and a straw fedora are the perfect touch.