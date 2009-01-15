Shopbop: Mini Trends

With a new year we establish new goals, new attitudes, and of course crave new fashion. Lucky for you our spring 09 trends feature launched this week, presenting what’s in store for the spring season! At ShopBop, we’re thrilled to present our favorite themes and looks to you and, because of the nature of the biz, mini trends are constantly emerging.

Here are some more items to load up on that will carry through the season. (More and more will hit What’s New, so keep an eye out!)

Space Dye Knits: A new twist on layering, gives your look some immediate depth. (Check out this top by Free People, and this one by Marc, pictured.)

Geometric Designs: For the girl who knows exactly what she wants, instant showstopper. (Try on the Ray of Light Dress, pictured, and Spectrum Skirt, both by LaROK.)

Caged Shoes: Add flair to your foot, an edgy statement you can start wearing now with tights or socks. (Pelle Moda has a sexy pair)

Bright Jackets: Think Miami—;these bold classics are an easy way to update your wardrobe. (Love this red one by Chris Benz and this sleeveless version by Alex Wang.)

Stay tuned for more items and how we like to sport them!