Shopbop: Killer Music, Steamy Temps, and Cool Fashion at Coachella

Coachella was a glimpse of what summer will bring: outdoor music, hotter temps, and innovative fashion from cool girls. I had the opportunity to enjoy Paul McCartney’s set (it lasted three hours, and he played all my fave Beatles tracks- the night was emotional, being the anniversary of his wife Linda’s death). The Killers and Yeah Yeah Yeahs rocked hard, and a backdrop of the sun setting behind the mountains was ridiculously perfect while soaking in Fleet Foxes’ impressively harmonized ballads.

In the world of fashion highlights, I saw an abundance of maxi dresses, including styles from T-Bags and Mara Hoffman. Denim cutoffs were everywhere, as were crochet tops and dresses in cream, blue, and black. And there was no shortage of brightly colored shades, headbands, and headscarves. Western-inspired fringe bags and boots were huge hits, and tons of girls were rockin’ mini florals, proving they have an edge this season. My favorite look was on USC student, Stephanie, who effortlessly pulled off the bra trend that’s so hot right now! I also spotted looks from Thayer, Free People, and Rebecca Taylor, all done up with a music-festival-chic twist.