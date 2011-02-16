Shopbop: The Jumper Is The New Dress

Our fashion-forward girls have been enjoying jumpsuits and rompers for years, and it’s no wonder: they provide a marvelous alternative to a dress with their one-step dressing appeal, and they’ve got all the comfort and ease of shorts or pants. Lucky for us, they’re all the rage this season and shopbop is currently fully-stocked with a supply in a variety of fabrications, lengths, and silhouettes.

A silk floral romper is the perfect summer-day throw-on piece, and if you want to go mini, an evening romper lets you get away with something a little more micro than you could if you were wearing a dress. A breezy wide-leg jumpsuit provides instant chic, while a pegged version offers up style that’s just right for nighttime. And, most styles need only a little accessorizing for a striking look.

So next time you have an occasion that calls for a dress, consider stepping outside the style box and show up in a sexy romper or jumpsuit.