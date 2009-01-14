Shopbop: How I Shop Shopbop

When I’m looking for a specific item on Shopbop there are some tactics I love to use that never fail me.

If I’ve got a yen for something very specific the search function is a really fun place to start. The different assortments I can custom-make by typing in some key words often leaves me feeling so amused, like I discovered a secret weapon. Try entering some words that are synonymous with your style and see what pops up! For instance, I love the edgy assortment of sweaters, shoes, jewelry, handbags, and dresses that coming up when I enter “studs.” And “peace” led me to some really cool apparel and jewelry with peace signs incorporated in their design. This tactic also works really well if you’re searching for a specific color like “purple” or “charcoal.”

That’s really fun and all, but if your mind is blank and you’re itching for some style inspiration, leave it to our expert stylists and merchandisers!

Shopping by trend is by far my favorite way to shop on shopbop. The assortments are so creative and inspiring. My favorite Winter Trend category is “Look to Russia.” The items are so rich and luxe, but also have this really eclectic vibe. As I am browsing these pages, layering the pieces I see on the different pages is leaving me with outfits that feel exotic and chic. Almost like I could be the next Bond girl who gets whisked away to Russia for 24 hours-not nearly enough time to sport all these cozy, stylish ensembles!

Pictured:

Charlotte Ronson—;Faux Fur Bolero

Nanette Lepore—;Joy Luck Top

LaROK—;Velvetine Ruched Leggings