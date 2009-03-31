Shopbop: Have a Night Cap

Must-have spring collection: Nightcap Clothing is one of my favorite lines this spring. The items are effortlessly sexy and I find myself wearing my Nightcap pieces over and over again. The perfect special touch on tees, pants, and dresses creates the cool look I’m perpetually striving to achieve without “trying too hard.”

I am living in my Drop Back Top right now, and obsessing over the black and white printed Motif Vest. The Mon Amour Shirt is that perfect date top that’s totally no fuss—;just hot! And the Willow Dress is one of my favorite frocks of the season. Add in brilliant fit and fabrics (and great prices, too!), and this line is perfection. Snatch up a few pieces for yourself before I buy them all, and stay tuned for their fall cashmere. It’s insane!