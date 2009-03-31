Shopbop: Get On Board with Sequins for Spring

Calling all fashion mavens to get on board with one of my favorite looks for spring…SEQUINS! This time around, it’s a little different: sequins should be worn high/low style by mixing sparkly tees with ripped up denim cutoffs, twinkling skirts with an old white t-shirt. Have some fun with this. It’s a perfect dose of playfulness for anyone suffering from spring fever. Because let’s face it, what does a girl have if she doesn’t have fun with fashion?

Need a little help getting into this “Boogie nights” groove? Try pairing Gryphon’s Sequin Wave Miniskirt with a paper-thin white t-shirt by KAIN Label. Or, invert the look and don a shimmering sequined top by Gryphon with just-destroyed-enough boyfriend shorts by Hudson.

Add some wooden heel sandals, and your look will create instant envy everywhere you go.