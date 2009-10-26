StyleCaster
Shopbop: Fall Winter 2009, The Best Pieces To Live In All Season Long

Kate
by

At the moment, I am seeking out androgynous pieces with a simple stand-out detail: an embellished epaulet or unexpected fabric and color combinations. I am finding myself wearing these classics that provide a lot of style repeatedly and they never feel stale.

image

The sharp contrast of black buttons on a Rag and Bone navy blazer looks new and refined.

One of my favorite runway dresses of the season, a sexy tuxedo-style by Rag and Bone.

LOVE the lace/brooch pocket detail, so sweet on this boyish Gryphon jacket.

image

Tiny studs on this Victorialand pocket buttondown are just right.

Shine just on the knees make Victorialand leggings more modern.

A Re Collection cardigan becomes more interesting with a satin lapel.

image

Sequined shoulders amp up this classic Gryphon blazer.

A charm bracelet and a watch by La Mer Collections; so versatile!

A ribbon bow on a Bop Basics tophat is just the right amount of girly.

image

A classic button becomes striking in a sheer fabric blouse by ADAM.

Men’s oxford shoes by Pour La Victoire in a metallic! Genius!

An amazing fit, the double breasted gold buttons make this Thayer jacket special.

