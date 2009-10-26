Shopbop: Fall Winter 2009, The Best Pieces To Live In All Season Long

At the moment, I am seeking out androgynous pieces with a simple stand-out detail: an embellished epaulet or unexpected fabric and color combinations. I am finding myself wearing these classics that provide a lot of style repeatedly and they never feel stale.

The sharp contrast of black buttons on a Rag and Bone navy blazer looks new and refined.

One of my favorite runway dresses of the season, a sexy tuxedo-style by Rag and Bone.

LOVE the lace/brooch pocket detail, so sweet on this boyish Gryphon jacket.

Tiny studs on this Victorialand pocket buttondown are just right.

Shine just on the knees make Victorialand leggings more modern.

A Re Collection cardigan becomes more interesting with a satin lapel.

Sequined shoulders amp up this classic Gryphon blazer.

A charm bracelet and a watch by La Mer Collections; so versatile!

A ribbon bow on a Bop Basics tophat is just the right amount of girly.

A classic button becomes striking in a sheer fabric blouse by ADAM.

Men’s oxford shoes by Pour La Victoire in a metallic! Genius!

An amazing fit, the double breasted gold buttons make this Thayer jacket special.