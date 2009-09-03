Shopbop: Expert Shares Her Top 3 Tips for Fall Dressing

At Shopbop, we’re pretty proud of the genius our stylists come up with on a daily basis. Not only do they put together brilliant styles for the lookbooks you love, but they also offer head-to-toe looks on the product pages you shop. Take a cue from their creations for a fresh look that will turn heads!

Here are 3 simple tips to incorporate for this coming season:

1. Paired with booties and an edgy handbag, a floral print looks just right. The Vena Cava Healer Nun Dress is city-cool with a fringed Aridza Bross bag and Ash platform booties.

2. Take your favorite cargo pants fashion forward by tucking them into boots and adding a tailored blazer. A slouchy-skinny pair from My Pant‘s moves away from the too-casual category with a SMYTHE blazer and Joie boots.

3. Invest in an updated white blouse and roll up your skinny jeans for a classic look reinvented. An avant-garde button-down by Victorialand makes the perfect topper for J Brand skinny jeans.