Shopbop: Color I’m Coveting, Green

Shades of green were sprinkled throughout the fall collections. I am loving this color- it’s beautiful and luxurious, but also fairly neutral so it’s easy to vamp up with loads of jewelry and metallic shoes. It’s a great alternate option if you are ready to try something other than your favorite LBD. Definitely incorporate this hue into your fall look- here are some shopbop styles I particularly admire:

Foley + Corinna crossback sweatshirt, $286

Vena Cava synthesizer dress, $575

DSQUARED2 jersey dress, $745

Twenty8Twelve vivane dress, $245

Rachel Pally artemis dress, $220