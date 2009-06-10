Shopbop: The Button Down’s Comeback

Now is the time to invest in a piece that will carry you from season to season, and nothing beats a great button down shirt. Our designers are whipping up top notch styles in a variety of fabrics and fits. The best news? You’ll always look chic and pulled together in this classic.

Here are my favorite ways to wear them:

EASY: Pair a plaid style with denim shorts and ballet flats for an effortless look.

EDGY: Wear your button-down with biker shorts (our newest leggings obsession) and booties.



CASUAL: The perfect cover-up, throw an oversized style over your bikini at the beach.

CLASSIC: Add a blazer and skinny jeans to a tailored shirt for style with sophistication.

My favorite looks:

The Summer Cohen Shirt and The Artist Shirt, both by Elizabeth and James.

Stay tuned for the best shirting line we’ve seen yet: Victorialand, coming to shopbop this fall.