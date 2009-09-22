Shopbop: Best Of Fashion Week 2009

Now that New York Fashion Week is all over, I’ve had a chance to digest my favorite collections. Below are my favorite looks from some of the best from the week.

Vena Cava: Printed shorts were prevalent on the Spring runways and these are my favorite. Love them with this shoulder pad splatter tee, slouchy silver cardi and huge bangles.

ADAM is the ultimate basics brand. I love the huge sleeve on the button down, and the perfectly slouchy skinny pant; this look is certainly chic.

I simply loved Rag & Bone this season. My favorite two looks included the perfect army jacket (a Shopbop favorite) and mesh knits.

Erin Wasson’s first runway look is my favorite take on the polka dot trend. I love the blush black color combo in this cropped blouse; the jeans have cut-outs up the side which is also amazing.

Thakoon combines several key call outs; the panelled legging, the cropped bustier, and the combo of black and tan together.

What’s not to love? This star printed romper was one of my favorites of the week at Derek Lam.

Charlotte Ronson perfected the tuxedo jumpsuit; a denim plaid shirt, and a brilliant layering effect with this look.