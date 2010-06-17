Shopbop Beat: Surf’s Up!

Shopbop is most popular on the coasts NYC and L.A. being the big hitters. So naturally, surfing is a favorite weekend pasttime among our guy friends on the right and left coasts. Therefore, we thought it only appropriate to round up some gear for our shopbop girls that provides both function and fashion.

Here’s what we got for you girls…

1. Collab with Clout

We teamed up with Clout, a Malibu based surf wear company, and they have designed a collection exclusively for shopbop complete with rashguards! Check out one of the “hang ten” looks:



2. Pret-a-Surf

Hitting shopbop any day now, this retro-inspired line reminds us of our favorite classic surf film, Gidget!

3. Tori Praver-model/surfer swim line

We just can’t seem to keep this line in stock! I’m sporting her bikinis every weekend in Montauk… (me below!)



And model/designer Tori Praver modeling her own looks…





If you haven’t tried surfing yet, this is the summer to hit the beach and hopefully ride a wave.

-Kate

P.S. Also, enter our sweepstakes for a chance to win a week long surfing camp in Cali!

