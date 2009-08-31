Shopbop: Animal Instincts

Animal prints will forever be classic and leopard is particularly big this fall, especially when it comes to accessories. Prints are the perfect addition to the black, black, and more black many are proving to gravitate towards this fall. Incorporate an animal print shoe, handbag, or jacket into your neutral ensembles. An easy equation for a look that’s chic and a little rock & roll.

Luxury Rebel haircalf booties

Derek Lam cashmira clutch

Tory Burch Abbey cap toe flats

L.A.M.B. Ramsey peep-toe booties

Pelle Moda Wren peep toe pumps

Alexander Wang Daphne duffel bag

Rebecca Minkoff mini mini bag