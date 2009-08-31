Shopbop: Animal Instincts

Animal prints will forever be classic and leopard is particularly big this fall, especially when it comes to accessories. Prints are the perfect addition to the black, black, and more black many are proving to gravitate towards this fall. Incorporate an animal print shoe, handbag, or jacket into your neutral ensembles. An easy equation for a look that’s chic and a little rock & roll.
Luxury Rebel haircalf booties
Derek Lam cashmira clutch
Tory Burch Abbey cap toe flats
L.A.M.B. Ramsey peep-toe booties
Pelle Moda Wren peep toe pumps
Alexander Wang Daphne duffel bag
Rebecca Minkoff mini mini bag