Shopbop: The Accessories Hit List

Weather-wise summer’s only just begun, but new fall arrivals are hitting shopbop every day. Where to get started on your fall shopping? Accessories! Why? You can wear them today!

Here’s my hit list:

1. Round Sunglasses A celeb favorite and a simple way to make a big fashion statement. Invest in this must-have trend NOW!

Favorite styles:

– Lanvin Paris – Wouter Round Sunglasses

– Oliver Peoples – Sheldrake Sunglasses

– Proenza Schouler – Round Sunglasses (pictured)

2. Studded Handbags Classic shapes take on a rock-and-roll edge when they get the studded treatment.

Favorite styles:

– Bulga – Blesk Stud Tote

– Rebecca Minkoff – Supernova Stud Devote Handbag

– Tory Burch – Studded Satchel (pictured)

3. Avant-Garde Hair Accessories Incorporate a lavish hair piece for a little Parisian flirtation. It’s the perfect way to add some romance to your look.

Favorite styles:

– Bop Bijoux – Romantic Head Wrap

– Bop Bijoux – Studded Headband

– Felix Rey – Mesh Spiral Headband (pictured)

4. Ruffled Shoes Seen on pumps and boots, ruffles are happening this fall. I’m particularly loving Marc by Marc’s ruffle boots.

Favorite styles:

– Elizabeth and James – Risky Ruffle Pumps



– L.A.M.B. – Randi Peep Toe Pumps

– Marc by Marc Jacobs – Ruffle Back Knee High Boots (pictured)