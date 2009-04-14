Shopbop: 3 Spring Must-Haves

As the weather in NYC began to turn over the weekend, I started to become even more excited about spring fashion. As you know, spring has some pretty cool trends going on, but here are three must-have pieces that will take your look to the next level:

HAREM PANTS This new pant style is a must! The silhouette is a statement in itself, especially this Alice + Olivia pair, so very little styling is necessary. A basic tee (the new Bop Basics burnout V is awesome), some jewels (check out shopbop newcomer Made Her Think), and a heavy duty sandal (Armand Basi makes some of my favorites this season) is all you need.

SUEDE Popping up in fringe vests like this one from LaRok, tops, dresses; you name it; there were so many amazing pieces this season. Invest in a timeless suede item, and you’ll keep going back to it when you need that ultra-cool yet subtle item. Check out Frontier Spirit for more inspiration on what to wear with your suede finds.



DESTROYED From denim to tees to knits, designers have pulled off an authentic broken-in, ripped-up, shredded look, giving basics a new edge. (I love this Alexander Wang tank, as well as offerings from sass & bide and Leyendecker.)